A number of airlines have announced they will be restarting their flight schedules in a few weeks. This includes Ryanair, Jet2 and easyJet, who have introduced extensive new guidance to ensure the safety of their passengers amid coronavirus.

easyJet

easyJet is set to restart some flights from 15th June, but almost half of its 1,022 routes will be reopened by the end of July, increasing to 75 per cent during August.

Flights will be at a lower frequency than normal, meaning the airline will operate at around 30 percent of its normal capacity between July and September. The low-cost carrier will serve all its UK bases in the key family summer holiday months of July and August.

A series of new safety measures will be introduced by the airline, including requiring passengers to wear face masks at airports and on aircraft. Other steps to boost hygiene include not selling food during flights, enhanced cleaning of planes, and disinfection wipes and hand sanitiser being provided. Passengers will be invited to sit away from people not in their party on flights with empty seats.

Ryanair

Ryanair has announced its intention to restart 40 percent of its normal flight schedule in a matter of weeks. The budget airline has said that from July it will be offering daily flights from countries all over Northern Europe including Ireland, the UK, Belgium, Holland, Germany and to the key holiday airports of Portugal, Spain, Italy, Greece and Cyprus.

They’ve put in place new measures for passengers including:

• Check in online, download your boarding pass and where possible choose Priority & 2 Cabin Bags to keep your luggage with you.

• Check your temperature before travelling. It may be checked again at the airport. If you do not pass this, you will be asked to return home.

• Wear a face mask/covering at all times, both in the airport and onboard your flight.

• Make sure to use hand sanitiser or hand wash as you pass through the airport, and where possible maintain some distance from other passengers.

• Don’t queue at boarding gates as priority passengers will be boarded first. There should be no dwelling in boarding stairwells or air bridges.

• Keep your face mask/covering on at all times. Crew will also be wearing face masks.

All Ryanair aircraft will be professionally cleaned and disinfected on a daily basis which is effective for over 24 hours and they are fitted with state of the art air filtration systems which operate to hospital standards. Limited in-flight service onboard, consisting of wrapped snacks and drinks and sales will be cashless to limit physical contact.

Jet2

Airline Jet2.com and subsidiary Jet2holidays will resume flights and holidays on 1st July. In contrast to other airlines, there isn’t as much comprehensive advice for travellers.

“The health and safety of our customers is our number one priority and we’re taking all appropriate measures,” a statement on their website states.

They say their aircraft are deep cleaned on a daily basis, and the same goes for their transfer coaches. When it comes to wearing face masks, a statement reads: “The health and safety of our customers and colleagues is our number one priority. We are in discussion with the relevant authorities, and we will provide an update on safety measures in due course.”