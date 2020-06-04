The President Pedro Sánchez will request a sixth and final extension of the State of Alarm this week.

Sánchez announced on Sunday that the Government is going to request a “final and definitive” extension of the two-week state of alarm this week. In the final stage, each autonomous community will have “maximum responsibility” in their management of Phase 3 of the de-escalation. As the situation is currently developing, the majority of Spain could be in Phase 3 on June 8th.

The news was confirmed by Sánchez after a videoconference meeting he held with the regional presidents, to whom he revealed his intention to request this final extension to “end the health emergency” of the coronavirus.

Sánchez specified that it will be a “different” and “much lighter” although “necessary” state of alarm to complete the de-escalation and has once again appealed for the cooperation of citizens to avoid further outbreaks.

The extension – the sixth since the declaration of the state of alarm – would last from June 8th to 21st, the date on which the so-called ‘new normality’ would begin because, “given the evolution of the pandemic”, at the end of this two-week period it would not be necessary to prolong the state of alarm.

Sánchez explained, “Starting from Phase 3, it will be the autonomous governments that will decide how to manage the rhythms of their respective territories, including the phase change and its duration”, which could be less than the usual two weeks.

The president indicated that the Ministry of Health will provide support and advice to the communities if they so require in that last phase, so that “only the regulation of mobility will remain in the hands of the Government.” He has also indicated that, if the epidemiological situation allows it, some communities could propose “the lifting of the state of alarm, even before June 21.”

Sánchez also referred to the country’s economic recovery, in which he has said that he will prioritize the automotive and tourism sectors.

The Government’s intention is for the extension to be approved today (Tuesday) by the Council of Ministers for a vote in Congress on Wednesday.

Sánchez has appealed to “the responsibility and generosity of all political groups” to support a state of alarm that, in his opinion, “has revealed itself to be absolutely essential for the containment of covid-19”. However, he has announced that he will not negotiate with the Popular Party, which has refused to maintain the state of alarm.