Education authorities have earmarked the 7th of September as the beginning of the 2020-21 school year. Officials revealed on Friday that term will begin on Monday September 7th and will draw to a close on Wednesday 23rd June 2021. The dates would apply to Infant, Primary, Secondary, Baccalaureate and Professional Training (FB) schools.

The proposal will be presented by the Ministry of Education, Culture and Sport to teachers’ unions and, it is believed, includes the creation of a specific reinforcement plan for students in order that they can revise course material that has not been taught during the last term of this school year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The proposal, according to Education Ministry sources, also includes an allowance for some schools to start classes for students the second week of September, so that teachers have the first week to organize work dynamics for the arrival of students.

According to the Minister of Education, Culture and Sport, Vicent Marzà, “We continue to work towards the next school year to give certainty to the educational community.”

Adding, “with the school year calendar that is being proposed, we gain a few school days to be able to support learning next year” for which a “specific reinforcement plan adapted to the reality of our students will be created.” It is thought that the 20-21 school year “will begin by revising that which during the last term of this course has not been covered,” he added.

It is anticipated that this week, the Ministry of Education will issue details such as the specific recovery plan and adaptation of the curriculum as well as key educational activities so that no student is left behind during the forthcoming school year, as well as the means by which assessments of the final term of the current school year will be carried out. The wide belief is that children will be marked using an average of their exam results for the first two terms of the school year as well taking into account their attitude, work, and willingness to submit work remotely during the final ‘homeschooling’ term.