The Spanish government has announced that when the state of alarm decreed to fight the coronavirus pandemic comes to an end, authorities will gradually ease the confinement measures that are keeping people at home and holding back economic activity.

Introduced on 14th March for a two-week duration and prolonged due to the adverse scenario, the state of alarm will end on 12th April unless it is extended again due to persistently high contagion figures, in line with action by countries like China, which has brought its own outbreak under control.