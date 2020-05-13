Sunday morning saw a rainstorm sweep the coast with heavy rain – up to 33 litres per square metre – and even hailstones in places. The intensity of the rain saw localised flooding across southern Vega Baja.

Hailstones in parts of La Mata were so heavy that the icy precipitation resembled snowfall once it hit the ground and a series of impressive photos were being shared on social media with swathes of white ice along beaches and nearby roads.