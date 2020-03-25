The death toll in Spain due to Covid-19 has overtaken that of China following a sudden surge in deaths. After over a week in lockdown, a further 738 people died over the space of 24 hours, bringing the country’s total earlier today (Wednesday) to 3434. Despite the news, officials hope that the figures might be stabilising with Fernando Simón, head of Spain’s health emergency coordination centre saying, “If we are not at the peak, we are very close.”

Meanwhile, a slowdown in the rate of new cases of infection in Italy has raised hopes that the peak of its outbreak could be drawing near.