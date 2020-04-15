Supermarket and health workers from around Spain have been reporting a spate of ‘social rejections’ from neighbours. Anonymous messages are being left for workers by neighbours, asking them to move house for fear of infection.

A number of these messages have gone viral on social media. Health workers and those who work at supermarkets have been left anonymous written messages outside their apartments or in communal areas of apartment blocks. The messages have a common theme – they are encouraging the workers to find another place to live for the good of the ‘community’ and so as not to infect their neighbours. The same neighbours who are probably participating in the 8pm applause for health workers, a popular show of solidarity across Spain.

As well as notes, other workers have arrived home to find their doors and doorknobs sprayed (presumably with disinfectant).