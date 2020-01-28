A 66-year-old Icelandic tourist who was recently in Wuhan was admitted on Monday with symptoms similar to influenza. The preventive isolation protocol has been activated in Torrevieja hospital.

According to health sources, the woman went to the hospital on Monday afternoon with symptoms (fever and cough) and told staff she had recently travelled to Wuhan in China. Also admitted to isolation was a 52 year old Icelandic man without symptoms. Both have been isolated and are “incommunicado” in the hospital.

Health staff have taken samples from the woman with the symptoms and have already sent them to the Carlos III Health Institute in Madrid, a reference center in Spain that should clarify whether it is definitely coronavirus.