The Valencian Community will remain in phase 1 for another week. The Minister for Health, Ana Barceló, announced this evening (Tuesday) that she is not going to ask central government for the region’s advancement to phase 2 “as a precaution and for the protection of all, to continue all together.”

It is believed that the Covid-19 transmission rate, which in the last few days has risen from 0.60 to 0.85, is the reason for the delay.

“It is prudent to wait…The worst thing would be to go backwards,” said Barceló.