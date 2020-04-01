The General Hospital of Elche has discharged three more patients who have recovered from coronavirus after being hospitalised for several days. This brings the total number of recovered patients to be discharged successfully from Elche to five since the crisis began.

The total number of infections in Elche is not yet clear, as the Ministry refuses to provide data broken down by health department. According to the provincial figures, updated this morning (Wednesday), in Alicante there are 792 people currently in hospital with the virus, and the number of deceased has risen to 167.