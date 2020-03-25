Fifty-nine year old Indian chef Floyd Cardoz passed away at the Mountainside Medical Centre in New Jersey. He had recently travelled from Mumbai to Frankfurt and then on to New York City where he owns the Tabla and Bombay Bread Bar restaurants.

The chef found fame as a reality star on Top Chef Masters and headed the Hunger Inc Hospitlaity Group. Floyd checked himself into the US hospital a week ago after experiencing a high fever. On a post he admitted he was ‘anxious’ about the state of his health but added the decision was just a precautionary measure.

The restaurateur is survived by his wife and business partner, Barkha, and their two sons, Peter, 27, and Justin, 22.