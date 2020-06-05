Torrevieja town hall has announced that this morning (Friday) will reopen all the parks and gardens of the town, after being closed to the public since the start of the state of alarm decreed by the Government on March 14. Carmen Gómez Candel has informed that today the disinfection process of all the children’s playground equipment in the parks, gardens and green areas of Torrevieja will be completed, so that tomorrow (Friday) they can be opened with total hygienic security for their use and enjoyment.

The Councillor for Parks and Gardens said that last Friday an emergency contract was approved for a deep disinfection at a total cost of €42,349.84, and which includes cleaning with disinfectant, bactericide, fungicide and viricide, to be carried out on days alternate (Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday), on the various equipment in the town’s parks and playgrounds: 135 springs, 38 slides, 18 seesaws, 49 swings and 40 multigames.