Torrevieja’s Councillor for Markets, Antonio Vidal, revealed today that this coming Friday, May 29, the popular ‘Friday Market’ will reopen its doors, In total, 125 stalls will open, representing 25% of the capacity, which is 500 stalls.

Antonio Vidal has stated that the market enclosure has had to be adapted in accordance with instructions given by the Generalitat, mainly in the separation measures between the stalls on the same streets. This week, workers have been painting signage in order to help members of the public to comply with the rules of social distancing, for example, on the internal ‘streets’ of the market, two-way lanes for pedestrians have been created.

The movement of people, both at the entrance and exit to the market enclosure and while inside, has been completely reorganized and the capacity control and security will be monitoried by Local Police officers and Civil Protection volunteers.

The Councillor of Markets has also indicated that the use of masks will be mandatory for customers and merchants and informative posters with the rules and recommendations, as well as hydrogels for use by all, will be placed at the entrance of the compound.

Finally, Vidal reported that Line H of the public transport service is set to be reestablished on Friday, with stops at the weekly market.