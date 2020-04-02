Unemployment has risen by 14,513 people across the Province of Alicante compared to February, a figure very similar to the entire year-on-year increase of 13,794. The greatest increase has occurred in the services sector, with 8,775 more unemployed following the initial closures on 14th March.

Despite the very high number of March unemployment, the data does not yet reflect the number of workers who have been affected by the Temporary Employment Regulation (ERTE) filed due to the second employment restrictions, since most requests are still being processed.