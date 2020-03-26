The Vice President of the Government and Minister of Relations with the Cortes and Democratic Memory, Carmen Calvo, aged 62, has tested positive for Covid-19 in a second health test. Technically, the first test had given a negative result but the results were inconclusive and so the test was repeated.
Carmen Calvo is now in quarantine at the Ruber clinic in Madrid where she was admitted on Sunday with respiratory problems.
Vice President tests positive
The Vice President of the Government and Minister of Relations with the Cortes and Democratic Memory, Carmen Calvo, aged 62, has tested positive for Covid-19 in a second health test. Technically, the first test had given a negative result but the results were inconclusive and so the test was repeated.