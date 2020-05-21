Runners, athletes and hopefuls across the Vega Baja have been enjoying a novel pastime during lockdown – virtual races. The most recent was a head to head contest between Los Montesinos and San Miguel where both towns challenged runners to a 3 kilometre race.

The 419 participants used the Strava app to time their distance and speed in order to ‘race’ one another in a virutal setting.

Participants raced individually, respecting the rules of social distancing in place due to Covid-19. Organisers said that the race as such a huge success because of the scrupulous respect by participants of the guidelines. Runners kept their distance from one another and stuck rigorously to government approved exercise timetable.

The Councillor for Sport of Los Montesinos, Ana Belén Juárez, was delighted to report that the top spots for both female and male runners were taken by runners from Los Montesinos – Ana María López Moralez, who ran the 3k distance in 12.27 minutes, and Álex González Espinosa, who did it in 8.46 minutes. Women were very well represented in the race with 59% of those taking part from Los Montesinos were women.

Both Sports councillors from San Miguel and Los Montesinos were thrilled with the success of the event, which aimed to promote physical activity during a very uncertain time. “That is why it was very important that the rules and schedules were respected, and it was so: everyone complied with the safety distance and left at the appropriate times for sports in each municipality,” said Councillor Juárez.

Both town halls will send diplomas for the three fastest and the first in each category, so that they can have a commemorative memory of their ‘virtual’ podium finish.

Meanwhile, Torrevieja is set to host a similar event on the weekend of May 23rd and 24th. A charity 5k race in aid of Caritas and Alimentos Solidarios has been organised by Club Atletismo Puerto Torrevieja. A club spokesperson said, “As a club we want to do our bit for this situation and we know of no other way than creating a charity sporting event.” There is a symbolic registration fee of just €3 per participant (with the option of donating more if you wish) with all proceeds going to the charities which are helping people in need right now.

Where can I run?

You can run anywhere, not only in Torrevieja – the race is open to all athletes who wish to participate. The race will be through the streets of your town, all you have to do is make sure to measure 5K and save it with a GPS watch or mobile device. As such, athletes from anywhere are welcome to take part as long as local rules regarding social distancing and exercise timetables are respected.

When can I run?

The 5K race can be completed on either Saturday 23 or Sunday 24, in order to avoid a large group of people running on the same day.

How do I log my time?

On the same website where you register to take part you will have a section to upload your time once the 5K is over.

There will be a ranking with virtual prizes including a virtual finisher medal that will be sent by email.

Where can I sign up?

At the following website:



Organisers would also encourage participants to share photos of themselves taking part, both on Facebook and Instagram at @capuertotorrevieja