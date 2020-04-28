A new upgrade to messaging platform WhatsApp has been welcomed by users. The most recent beta version of the software for both iOS and Android will now permit up to eight simultaneous users on a single video or audio call. Up until now, social distancing has meant people turning to apps such as Zoom and Skype to manage work and social calls.

The news of the WhatsApp upgrade was first reported by WABetaInfo, a website that tracks and reports WhatsApp updates.

In a tweet, the tech website announced, “WhatsApp is rolling out the new limit of participants in group calls, for iOS and Android beta users!”

The feature is available to those who have the latest iOS and Android Beta update installed and all users on the call must have the same version installed – the 2.20.50.25 iOS beta update from TestFlight and the 2.20.133 beta from Google Play – for the feature to work.

After beta testing, WhatApp is expected to roll out the update across all software so even if you haven’t installed the new update yet you should soon be able to add 8 users to a call.

Apple’s FaceTime video-calling tool supports 32 people while Facebook Messenger can support up to 50 people in a call.