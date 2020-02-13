not just one, but two events. World Cancer Day was 4th February and saw the team of volunteers raising awareness of and funds for a local anti-cancer charity.

Then on Saturday 8th there was a second event celebrating the lives of those who have battled the disease and highlighting the benefits of early detection.

On both days the Pink Ladies and Panthers were in the main square at Zenia Boulevard handing out cactus plants, provided by Zenia Boulevard management team, in return for a small donation. The message to the public was “Early Detection Saves Lives” and so the Pink Ladies were also making appointments for any member of the public who wishes to book a cancer screening test.

A minutes silence was held at 3pm in memory of all those who have been lost to cancer and a memory board was available for those who wanted to leave loved ones a message. There was live entertainment provided by some of the best entertainers on the Costa Blanca led by Stevie Spit (BEM). These included Johnny Lea, No Limit, Bee Rumble, Rachel Prescott, Al Joel, The Raquel Pena Flamenco Dance Academy and Nigel Burchill as Elvis closed the show.

Once all the money has been counted the total amount will be announced in The Costa Blanca People and donated directly to help fight cancer on a local level.

World Cancer Day is a global uniting initiative led by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC). By raising worldwide awareness, improving education and working towards a world where millions of preventable cancer deaths are saved and access to life-saving cancer treatment and care is equal for all – no matter who you are or where you live.

Created in 2000, World Cancer Day has grown into a positive movement for everyone, everywhere to unite under one voice to face one of the greatest challenges in history.

The initiative believes that through positive actions, together we can reach the target of reducing the number of premature deaths from cancer by one third by 2030.