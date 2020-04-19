The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has issued a yellow level warning for rains and storms throughout the province. Heavy rainfall can be expected throughout the evening on Sunday and into Monday with storms expected on Tuesday.

It is expected that up to 20 litres of rain per square meter per hour will fall, both in inland in the Alicante province and on the north and south coast. Data released this morning from the network of observatories of the Valencian Meteorological Association (Avamet) revealed that there was light rainfall in some areas of the province on Sunday morning, despite heavy grey skies over most of the region.

Maximum temperatures, meanwhile, will range today between 15 and 20 degrees with warmer weather in coastal areas and towards the south of the province.