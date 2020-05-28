Local Police in Alicante have fined a young man for urinating from his balcony on to customers who were sitting on a bar terrace below. The incident was reported to police by the owners of the bar when they were forced to call the authorities to report that there was a man bothering their client by urinating on them from the balcony.

Local and National Police officers arrived to the scene and were able to confirm that someone had urinated on the terrace from the building above. By questioning those present, they were able to find the person responsible and imposed a fine for urinating on public roads.

Since the beginning of phase 1 of the de-escalation, the Local Police in Alicante city have issued a number of fines for breaches of security measures on bar and restaurant terraces. In the first two days alone, over a thousand inspection visits were carried out to inform establishments of the regulations, such as capacity limits of up to ten people per group and two meters separation between tables.