The centre has a thorough cleaning and disinfection protocol in place in toilets and communal areas, a real-time restricted entry system and increased security presence

Zenia Boulevard, managed by Ceetrus and CBRE Global Investors, revealed a meticulous series of planned hygiene measures to guarantee that customers and employees alike can be confident of their safety.

The shopping centre in Orihuela Costa, has installed more than 20 points with hydroalcoholic gel hand sanitiser dispensers and disposable gloves across the whole centre. Plus, there is a special group of dedicated staff working to keep the centre fully disinfected, even out of opening hours.

Access to the centre and customer safety measures

Some of the measures that are in effect at the shopping centre in Phase 2 include a real-time restricted entry system. The system continuously monitors the number of vehicles in the car park and ensures the number of people allowed inside the centre during any particular phase is within the permitted limit.

Another measure is that the public address system will become particularly important, as well as the special set of posters that people will come across as they move through the shopping centre, reminding them to observe good practice and do their shopping as safely as possible. The use of face masks, social distancing, paying by card or by mobile phone, preference in the use of lifts and frequent hand washing are just a few of the reminders and tips that Zenia Boulevard will be giving customers.

“Our main aim is to make customers feel safe, calm and confident, because Zenia Boulevard is an open shopping centre, with wide walkways and with enough space for everyone to respect safe social distancing. Plus, since the start of the State of Alarm, we’ve been working on this special reopening plan to ensure that safety and hygiene are top priority. We want our customers to choose us as their preferred place for shopping and leisure, with complete confidence and safe in the knowledge that they’re in the very best hands”, says Cristina Ros, Manager of Zenia Boulevard.

Special recommendations

For shopping purposes, all of Zenia Boulevard’s shops will have their own special protocols in place for limiting the number of people who can be inside at any particular time and they will be informing customers as they arrive. Posters will be displayed specifying the number of people allowed in each premises at a time so customers are aware that they will have to wait their turn. The shopping centre has been working alongside shops to organise access and set up queueing systems with barriers and posters reminding everyone to observe social distancing while they wait.

Zenia Boulevard has also taken the decision to deactivate all the digital store directories to prevent them from being used. Instead, customers will find a map of the shopping centre with the locations of all shops, so customers will still be able to make use of this service to find what they are looking for as quickly as possible.

In Phase 2, all rest areas remain closed

With the aim of making everyone feel safe and confident across all its facilities, Zenia Boulevard has closed the ‘rest spots’ in communal areas, the children’s area in Plaza Mayor and the centre fountain. Plus, there is an increased security presence to keep order and ensure the rules are adhered to.

In terms of hygiene measures, the centre has dedicated cleaning staff in each toilet block to ensure cleaning is done every 30 minutes, and cleaning will also be stepped up in sensitive areas such as handrails, door handles, lifts, etc. Another measure is that the restaurant area known as Food Xperience has been reorganised and reduced to ensure social distancing and comfort for customers and to adhere to the permitted number of customers.