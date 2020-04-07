China has reported zero new Covid-19 deaths for the first time since January, despite struggles with ongoing outbreaks including in Wuhan where dozens of residential blocks have been locked down just one day before travel restrictions were set to be lifted.

The National Health Commission reported 32 new cases across China yesterday, all of which were arrivals from another country. There were also 30 new asymptomatic cases reported.

However, for the first time since the commission began publishing its figures in January, there were no new deaths reported.