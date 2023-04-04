NIE available instantly in Orihuela Costa



International Residents can now obtain the NIE instantly at the Orihuela Costa Emergency Centre. Ángel Luis Muñoz Grau, Councillor for International Residents, has announced that the National Police office located in the Orihuela Costa Emergency Centre is able to instantly issue both NIE and residence certificates for EU and non-EU community members.

The Councillor for Modernisation said: “When we entered the government, we saw the possibility of meeting the request, which has been made for more than twenty years by foreign residents in Orihuela Costa, to have local access to immigration services. Now we have equipped the National Police office and have the technological means necessary to be able to issue these documents instantly.”

He added that “these documents, before this important improvement in the service, were delivered seven days after the request because the technical resources were not available to deliver them at the time. Clients coming from all over the province had to come back a week later. Now, with a single appointment, they can obtain the requested documents.”