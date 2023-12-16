In a shocking incident that unfolded in the early hours of Saturday morning, Spain’s National Police arrested three men in Orihuela, after they fired a shotgun at a nightclub bouncer who had refused them entry for being excessively drunk. The doorman, fortunately, escaped with mild injuries and is reported to be in stable condition after receiving medical attention.

The altercation began at 6am when the trio, aged between 41 and 45, were denied entry to the nightclub in Avenida Teodormio, due to their visibly drunk state. This initial refusal of the Spanish men led to a heated argument between the bouncer and the disgruntled individuals. Subsequently, the men left the premises, only to return shortly afterward in a vehicle armed with a shotgun.

One of them was armed with a shotgun with which he fired at the doorman up to three times. The doorman was hit in the legs by the gunshots, but his injuries are said only to be minor.

Disturbing images and videos circulating on social media captured the armed men arriving at the scene and the aftermath of the incident, showcasing the damage they inflicted on the nightclub’s entrance. The three attackers quickly left the scene, although the Orihuela Police were quickly on their trail resulting in an arrest being made within just a few minutes by agents assigned to the Citizen Assistance Group of National Police in Orihuela.

A rapid response by law enforcement ensured the swift apprehension of the suspects, who now face charges of attempted manslaughter. Notably, one of the arrested individuals had already been prohibited from possessing weapons, adding an additional charge for violating that preventive measure.

Despite the arrests, the shotgun used in the attack was not recovered during the apprehension. The incident raises concerns about the escalating security situation, emphasising the need for robust measures to maintain public safety.

The injured bouncer, transported to the Vega Baja hospital with mild injuries from the shotgun projectiles, serves as a stark reminder of the potential dangers faced by those working in the nightlife industry. Authorities are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident to ensure that justice is served and to address any underlying issues contributing to such acts of violence. A second bouncer was treated by the medical tea for an anxiety attack.

As the community grapples with the implications of this shocking event, it underscores the importance of a collaborative effort between law enforcement, businesses, and the public to foster a safe and secure environment for all. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the challenges faced by those tasked with maintaining order in nightlife establishments and the critical role law enforcement plays in swiftly responding to such incidents.