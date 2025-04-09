Nine out of ten cases of blindness caused by glaucoma could be prevented through annual check-ups



Glaucoma is a silent disease that leads to blindness. However, 90% of blindness cases caused by glaucoma could be prevented with regular check-ups. According to Dr Alfredo Marchena, a glaucoma specialist at the Ophthalmology Unit at Quirónsalud Elche and Gran Alacant, “From the age of 40, regular eye examinations are crucial to slowing the progression of the disease, as it presents no symptoms. If there is a family history of glaucoma, early screenings become essential.”

Despite medical advances, many people remain unaware that they have glaucoma. “In most cases,” explains Dr Marchena, “patients are unaware of the disease until they have already lost a significant portion of their visual field. Furthermore, this loss of vision is irreversible, which is why early diagnosis and treatment of glaucoma are vital.”

This condition, which affects 6% of the population, is linked to other visual disorders such as high-degree myopia and hyperopia. “It is also associated with metabolic disorders, such as diabetes,” adds the specialist.

People at the highest risk of developing the disease include those over 60, individuals with a family history of glaucoma, and people of Black or Asian descent. Additionally, those with high myopia or a history of other eye diseases are also at increased risk.

How to prevent glaucoma

From the age of 40, it is important to undergo a comprehensive eye examination every one to two years. If eye pressure is reduced in the early stages of glaucoma, the progression of the disease can be halted, helping to preserve vision.

The test to detect glaucoma is called tonometry, which measures intraocular pressure. “It is a quick, simple, and painless test that helps identify individuals at risk of glaucomatous damage, as elevated intraocular pressure is the most significant risk factor for developing this disease, which can lead to blindness if not treated in time,” explains the specialist at Quirónsalud Elche and Gran Alacant.

Advanced Ophthalmology Service

