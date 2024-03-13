No beach bars for Orihuela Costa



In Orihuela Costa, the anticipation of the beach bar openings this Easter has dimmed as the opposition party (PSOE) claims its unlikely due to governmental delays. Despite assurances from the PP-Vox government team that they are diligently working against the clock, PSOE believes that time constraints are making the prospect increasingly doubtful.

PSOE’s claims come after evaluating the file and the tender documentation, which is currently in the ‘offer evaluation’ phase. According to the socialists, out of 17 companies that submitted bids since November, four were disqualified due to tardiness of the bid. Presently, the remaining 13 bids are undergoing report preparation, but the process remains far from completion. Councillor María García laments: “It will be impossible for the beach bar contracts to be awarded and the bars put into operation before Palm Sunday.”

With the Easter holidays looming, PSOE emphasises the lack of progress, highlighting that by then, six out of the 11 beach bars should have already been open to the public, providing long-awaited services. However, the lack of beach bars also raises concerns about essential services such as the provision of toilets. Maria García criticises the absence of contingency plans and believes the situation is indicative of poor planning. However, in response, a municipal spokesperson has assured people that toilets and walkways will be provided as they are secured through alternative minor contracts.

The beach bar contracts span four years until 2027, divided into five lots, adding complexity to the award process.

Maria García notes the increased complexity due to batch contracting and expresses disappointment in the government’s lack of prudence. She was keen to point out that the government’s approach of giving unattainable deadlines erodes public trust, citing similar occurrences with budgets and infrastructure projects.

In conclusion, she urged the Mayor and the Councillor for Beaches to prioritise tangible actions over headline-grabbing announcements in order to restore credibility in governance practices.