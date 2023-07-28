No clear winner in Spanish election



In a gripping electoral showdown, Spain’s election on Sunday concluded without a clear winner, defying predictions of a decisive victory for the right-wing that could unseat Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

As the two leading parties fall short of securing a governing majority, negotiations for coalition deals are underway. However, experts are cautioning that this process may lead to a hung parliament and necessitate yet another election. With all votes tallied by 1:30am Monday morning, the centre-right opposition People’s Party (PP) managed to secure 136 seats in parliament, while Prime Minister Sanchez’s ruling Socialists (PSOE) claimed 122 seats. Both parties failed to reach the required 176 seats for a majority.

The far-right Vox, and far-left Sumar, came very close to each other with 33 and 31 seats, respectively.

Surprisingly, the outcome transformed Sanchez from an anticipated outgoing premier to a potential contender for forming another government. It also dashed the chances of a far-right party participating in Spain’s government, which pollsters had projected with a potential PP and Vox coalition.

The absence of a clear winner cast a shadow over Spain’s current presidency of the European Union council and posed a risk of unsettling markets.

The next step in the process involves King Felipe VI inviting the top vote winner, Feijoo, to try and secure a government. If Feijoo declines, the king may turn to Prime Minister Sanchez with the same request. There is no specific deadline for this process, but if no candidate secures a majority within two months of the first vote on the prime minister, new elections must be held.

Sanchez called for a surprise snap election after a disappointing performance in local elections in May, aiming to gain a stronger mandate. Remarkably, the election took place during what is the peak of summer holidays for many Spaniards, in one of the hottest months of the year. Voters turned up in swimsuits and used ballots as fans, while polling stations brought in air conditioners or moved voting tables outside to combat the heat. The increased turnout was notable, reaching 70.40% compared to 66.23% in the previous election in 2019.