No peace in Ukraine without European involvement

European foreign ministers met in Paris recedntly, saying a peace deal in Ukraine would require the involvement of Kyiv and its European allies. The meeting came as US President Donald Trump said he had agreed to immediate peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

European foreign ministers warned that Ukraine’s future must involve both Europe and Kyiv, as news broke that US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin had agreed to “immediately” hold peace talks.

The ministers and their delegations arrived in Paris for a meeting on Ukraine ahead of the Munich Security Conference this weekend – saying any future peace deal would need to be negotiated with Ukraine and its European allies.

The meeting included the foreign ministers from Poland, Spain, Germany, France, UK and Ukraine.

Andriy Sybiha, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, said: “Europe plays the active role in ensuring a just and comprehensive and long lasting peace for Ukraine. Ukraine security and European security are indivisible”.

Radosław Sikorski, Polish Foreign Minister, spoke to the press upon his arrival and said Poland would “unwaveringly seek intensified military support for Ukraine” as well as continuing pressure through sanctions on Russia. He also outlined the importance of cooperation with the US on helping to defend Europe but stressed countries in Europe need to do “more and more” to improve their own defence.

“There is no better guarantee for the security of our continent than close transatlantic cooperation,” Sikorski said. “But Europe should do more and more for its own defence, both for the sake of the alliance and our own sakes.”

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Putin and Trump agreed in the telephone conversation to organise a meeting in person, and that the Russian president told Trump he is ready to receive Americans in the country.