

This year, poppies, a symbol of remembrance for fallen heroes, will notably be absent from bars and restaurants in the southern areas of the coast, including former Royal British Legion (RBL) strongholds such as Orihuela Costa, Pilar de la Horadada, San Javier and San Pedro.

The absence is a direct consequence of the Royal British Legion’s abandonment and subsequent closure of one of its most successful fundraising branches. The RBL’s Orihuela Costa Branch ceased operations in the wake of allegations of bullying directed towards the then Spain District North Chairman by OC members. The contentious handling of the situation led to numerous members departing in protest.

This means that poppies, typically available at over 120 establishments in the region, will not be readily available in Orihuela Costa, representing a substantial loss of at least €40,000 for beneficiaries.

The Poppy Appeal heavily relies on volunteers, particularly Poppy Appeal Organisers and the dedicated volunteers who play a pivotal role. The absence of these crucial figures in Orihuela Costa jeopardises the feasibility of any campaign in the region.

Thankfully, the highly successful Remembrance Day Service will still be held in Mil Palmeras, maintaining its status as the largest event of its kind in Spain. Attracting over 600 veterans annually, the ceremony has been diligently organised by local veterans, taking place in the hallowed halls of Capilla de la Mil Palmeras at 10:45am on Sunday, 12th November. The event will be attended by the Mayor of Pilar de la Horadada, local dignitaries, councillors, and members of the British Consulate.

Spain District North traditionally raises between €150,000 and €175,000 each year through its Poppy Appeal. However, with declining membership, branch closures, and internal unrest, the 2023 contributions are anticipated to experience a significant downturn.