No solar plant for San Miguel



The government’s energy department has refused authorisation to Energía, Innovación y Desarrollo Fotovoltaico, SA for the creation of a 10MW photovoltaic plant in the municipality of San Miguel de Salinas. The decision stems from the plant’s proposed location, falling within the 500-meter perimeter of the protected Sierra Escalona area.

The official resolution cites that permission is denied “due to the unsuitability of the chosen location.” Furthermore, it underscores that such plants must maintain a distance of “at least 500 meters from first-class landscape resources, including assets of cultural interest, assets of local relevance, natural monuments, and protected landscapes.” Exceptions may apply only if the landscape assessment proves that neither the contextualization nor the perception of these resources would be adversely affected by the photovoltaic installation. Alternatively, if a specific territorial area or project is declared an energy priority, the resolution will then establish the required distance, which must align with the existing legislation on cultural heritage.

In recent years, similar facilities have seen a surge in the Vega Baja region, driven by vast expanses of uncultivated and undeveloped land sought after by owners for profitable ventures. However, proximity to vital environments like the Sierra Escalona area and Las Lagunas de La Mata and Torrevieja has hindered many of these projects. In such cases, the conflict between renewable energy commitment and the conservation of protected spaces arises, with the latter taking precedence over other interests, as affirmed in the resolution.