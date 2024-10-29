November arrives with new nature and cultural tours



The tourist programme for the month of November has been unveiled by the Department of Tourism for Orihuela. The month will see a wide variety of guided tours that cover the historic centre, the districts and the coast. The activities are designed to cover different interests and schedules, with options both during the week and on weekends, allowing the participation of as many people as possible.

Among the most notable new features, the tour “The autumn of the Orihuela coast” will take place on Saturday 2nd November, which will cover the vicinity of Playa Flamenca. This route will allow those taking part to enjoy the coastal landscape, while learning about the rich biodiversity of the area, with species such as the Balearic shearwater and the bottlenose dolphin.

The Councillor for Tourism, Gonzalo Montoya, emphasised the importance of tours centred on nature, “we are presenting routes such as ‘Meet the eagle owl in Sierra Escalona’ and ‘The city mill, the magic of sunsets’, which will feature the participation of a local fauna expert, which adds a special value to the itinerary.”

As for the cultural routes, “one of the most special is ‘The Palm Grove of Orihuela in the Poetry of Miguel Hernández’, which will include a recital by Teatro Expresión, in an ideal setting to enjoy the poetry of our Orihuela poet, especially that inspired by the orchard and nature”, explained the Councillor. In addition, a guided tour of the Museum of Sacred Art will be organised on Thursday 14th November, which will include an explanation of the painting by Velázquez.

Finally, the commitment to solidarity is being renewed through the “Orihuela Solidaria” initiative, which invites those taking part in the routes to collaborate with the collection of products for ASOKA, such as food for dogs and blankets, which can be handed in at the Tourist Office.

The routes will be opened weekly. All information and reservations for the rest of the tourist routes for the month of November can be found at: www.orihuelaturistica.es.