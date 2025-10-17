Nutrition, a Key Factor in the Prevention of Breast Cancer



World Breast Cancer Day, commemorated each year on 19 October, shines a light on early detection and support for women facing an oncological diagnosis. However, Dr Pilar Hernández, nutritionist at the Oncology Platform of Quirónsalud Torrevieja Hospital, reminds us that “there is one aspect that remains largely overlooked, yet can also help us in prevention: nutrition.”

According to various studies, around 40 per cent of cancer cases could be prevented through healthy lifestyle habits. “It is not about assigning blame, but about becoming aware that what we eat every day influences our hormonal health, the level of inflammation in our body, and our ability to defend ourselves against cellular damage,” Dr Hernández emphasises.

The specialist warns that the most concerning eating patterns are precisely those that have become normalised — such as excessive consumption of ultra-processed foods, the constant presence of added sugars, diets low in fibre and vegetables, and the intake of alcohol, even in small amounts.

“All of this creates an inflammatory environment that can disrupt hormonal balance and promote the accumulation of abdominal fat — a metabolically active tissue that produces oestrogens associated with certain types of breast cancer,” Dr Hernández underlines.

The Mediterranean Diet: A Protective Ally Against Cancer

In contrast to these risks, the specialist points out that the Mediterranean diet remains the eating pattern most strongly supported by scientific evidence. “It is rich in fruit, vegetables, pulses, nuts, wholegrains and extra virgin olive oil, and helps to reduce inflammation and maintain stable hormonal balance,” she explains.

Among the foods she recommends incorporating regularly are berries, tomatoes, broccoli, cauliflower, pulses, citrus fruits, oily fish, green tea and ginger. “There are no miraculous superfoods — only consistent habits that, day by day, protect our cells and strengthen the immune system,” adds Dr Hernández.

Weight control and regular physical activity are, according to the specialist, two other fundamental pillars. “The body doesn’t need perfection — it needs consistency. Moving every day and performing strength exercises help regulate hormones, reduce inflammation and preserve muscle mass.”

“Preventing breast cancer does not mean living on a diet; it means eating with purpose — returning to real food, to what is cooked at home. Taking care of yourself is not a trend; it is an act of self-love and a way of living better, inside and out,” concludes Dr Hernández.