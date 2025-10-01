October Tourism in Orihuela: Hernández Routes and Holy Week



October arrives in Orihuela with a varied schedule of free guided tours that invite you to discover the city from different perspectives: the poetry of Miguel Hernández, the rich heritage of Holy Week, the landscapes of the districts, the opening of unique buildings, and a novel food and wine experience.

The figure of Miguel Hernández will be the star of the month, as the city’s most universal poet was born in Orihuela on 30th October, 1910. To commemorate his anniversary, two tours have been scheduled: “The Origins of Miguel Hernández at the Colegio de Santo Domingo,” on 10th October and “Miguel Hernández Birthplace and House-Museum,” on the 30th, coinciding with the anniversary of his birth.

Holy Week, another of Orihuela’s major cultural and tourist attractions, will also be highlighted thanks to the tours organised on 11th, 18th, and 25th October in collaboration with the Junta Mayor de Cofradías, Hermandades y Mayordomías (Major Board of Brotherhoods, Sisterhoods, and Stewardships). These visits are part of the “Days of the European Network of Holy Week and Easter Celebrations,” of which Orihuela is a member, and which are celebrated during this month of October.

Tourism in the districts maintains its presence on the calendar with a new visit to Torremendo and its reservoir, a site of great scenic value that continues to arouse great interest.

As a new addition to the program, on 4th October, there will be a tasting of local wines with the Alicante PDO, from the vineyards of the district of Barbarroja, an opportunity to highlight the municipality’s winemaking tradition.

On 12th October the City Council will open its doors to showcase one of Orihuela’s most iconic palaces. In addition, on Valencian Community Day, tours will be offered to showcase the city’s rich historical and artistic heritage.

All activities are free and have limited capacity, so advance registration is essential. Reservations will open weekly through the official website: www.orihuelaturistica.es.