OFFICIAL RECEPTION OF GYMNAST POLINA BEREZINA

The mayor of Torrevieja, Eduardo Dolon, accompanied by the Councillor for Sports, Diana Box, have received this morning the gymnast Polina Berezina, recently qualified for the next Olympic Games in Paris 2024, after the celebration this week of the World Rhythmic Gymnastics held in Valencia.

The official reception was attended by many of the students of the Municipal School of Rhythmic Gymnastics in Torrevieja, as well as their coaches, led by Monica Ferrandez, coach of Polina Berezina.

Eduardo Dolón has congratulated Polina and has declared that it is a great example of work, dedication and sacrifice for all the girls who are part of the Municipal School, having participated in 7 world rhythmic gymnastics and, now, has achieved the most important thing for an athlete, to participate in the Olympic Games.

For her part, Polina Berezina thanked the Mayor and the Councillor for Sports for this gesture and emphasised that the perseverance and sacrifice that she has made over many years has been rewarded with the chance to become an Olympian. Now, she said, I am going to enjoy this opportunity to the full and train tirelessly to compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics and to do my best.

The mayor and the councillor gave her a poster with photographs of her at the World Championships in Valencia as a souvenir.