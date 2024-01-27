Orihuela and Pilar join forces to request more Guardia Civil



In a joint effort to address the growing security concerns in Orihuela and Pilar de la Horadada, mayors Pepe Vegara, of Orihuela, and José María Pérez of Pilar de la Horadada, both from the Popular Party (PP), called a meeting with Citizen Security councillors Mónica Pastor and María del Mar Sáez. The purpose of the meeting was to formulate a formal request for reinforcements at the Torre de la Horadada Civil Guard barracks, responsible for covering both municipal areas.

The municipalities share a common stance on the urgent need for the Government Subdelegation, led by Juan Antonio Nieves, to bolster the staffing levels of officers serving in the coastal region, particularly during the summer months when the population swells. The plea for reinforcements will be communicated through local safety meetings in each town, scheduled to take place in the coming weeks.

The call for increased state police presence in the southern coastal region comes in response to mounting complaints from residents in various urbanisations regarding a surge in robberies. The situation is particularly severe in Pinar de Campoverde, Pilar de la Horadada, where concerned residents have taken to organising street patrols due to an alarming increase in assaults and attempted robberies over the past two months.

Residents of Pinar de Campoverde, a residential complex housing around 5,000 registered residents, have formed organised surveillance groups using messaging platforms to alert one another of potential threats. They have even created a map identifying areas most affected by over twenty incidents of robbery or attempted burglary.

Despite the commendable efforts of the Civil Guard from the Torre de la Horadada barracks, which has collaborated with local police, a group of assailants continues to find refuge in homes within Pinar de Campoverde. Frustrated and fearful, residents have taken matters into their own hands, patrolling the streets armed with baseball bats and golf clubs.

Insufficient policing

Mayor José María Pérez of Pilar de la Horadada expressed gratitude for the Civil Guard’s dedication to serving the population but voiced concerns over the insufficient number of officers. Mayor Pepe Vegara of Orihuela echoed these sentiments, emphasising the critical need for an expanded workforce to enhance security, branding the municipality as a safe tourist destination.

In addition to the joint efforts focused on Torre de la Horadada, Orihuela City Council, through the Citizen Security area, plans to extend these demands to other Civil Guard posts covering Orihuela Costa and several districts, including Torremendo, Virgen del Camino, La Murada, San Bartolomé, Barbarroja, and the Entrenaranjos urbanisation. The goal is to ensure comprehensive coverage and address security challenges across the broader region.