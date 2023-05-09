Orihuela Costa anti-cancer walk is back!



It´s back… Maria and the Pink Ladies and Panthers “Walk for Life” will once again hit the streets of the coast. Unfortunately, due to Covid the last Pink Ladies “Walk for Life” was last held in June 2019 but is about to return with a vengeance.

The Pink Ladies Walk for life first took place in June 2010 when its founder Maria Wilson was diagnosed with breast cancer, it then became a regular annual fundraising event in the Pink Ladies calendar until the Covid restrictions.

Thanks to the co-operation of the Town Hall especially Firmin Gonzales Rodriguez and the Local Police the charity, raising funds for the AACC anti-cancer charity, will reintroduce the “Walk for Life” on Sunday 4th June 2023.

Previously the walk started and finished at Playa Flamenca promenade, however, this year the walk will start and finish at The Pink Ladies AACC regional office at Flamenca Beach Commercial Centre. The walk will still cover approximately 5 kilometres, and everyone is encouraged to wear pink in memory of someone who has lost their life to cancer, those still fighting the disease and not forgetting those who have beaten it and survived.

According to statistics one in two of us will get cancer, so we know it affects just about everyone in one way or another. What we want is for as many people as possible to come along and join in, it’s a fun day but also a day to reflect.

The registration fee is just 5 euros and sponsorship forms are available for those that wish to help raise much needed funds. All monies raised on the day will be donated to the AACC and used locally to benefit those experiencing cancer and their families.

Everyone is invited to join the event, men, women, children and even family pets, bring your friends, bring your neighbours, and help to beat cancer. Why not arrange for a group of you to walk from your local bar, your coffee morning group, your sports or any other club or group you are involved in.

Maria said: “Previous walks have seen between 400 and 500 people take part and this year we would dearly love to smash that figure to show everyone that the people of the coast care about beating cancer – because together we will beat it.”

The local Police will escort walkers round the 5k route, everyone who registers will receive a bottle of water kindly provided by “The Irish Pub Group”, a registration card with space to write the name of someone you may be walking to support or in memory of. Simon Morton of Sunshine FM will be there, once again, to make sure we all have an enjoyable time.

Registration will open at the AACC office at 10.30am and the walk will start at 11.45am. The Pink Ladies will also be booking screening tests on the day for various cancers because earlt detection saves lives!

To register:

1.Call into the office, lower floor of Flamenca Beach C.C.

2. Call the office on 865 942 795

3. Call Maria on 633 4887 595

4. Contact by email at: info@pink-ladies.org

5. On the day at The Flamenca Beach C.C. (registration on the day starts at 10.30am)