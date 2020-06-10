Councillor Ramón López Cabrera, has confirmed the opening of all 11 Orihuela Costa beaches for recreational within certain mandatory restrictions.

“Our beaches are open to so that we can enjoy them. We have opened them with certain restrictions and I ask you to comply so that we do not take a step back and we can continue to advance to achieve normal use and enjoyment of our coastline,” said the Councillor.

Notices have been drawn up for the use and enjoyment of the Oriolan beaches, such as access and exit points to the beaches through indicated areas only, maintain social distances of 4 meters between umbrellas and 2 meters of social distance in the bathing area, the prohibition of games – such as bats and balls – and swimming with lilos.

In addition, there are no public toilets, and collaboration is requested to store rubbish in bags and deposit these in the bins at the entrances or exits of the beaches.

These regulations will be visible on signs at the entrances and exits of the beaches.

The councillor said: “We must be prudent and avoid crowds. The presence of Local Police on the beaches has been reinforced to inform users and ensure that the rules are complied with.” Reports can be made to Orihuela Costa Local Police on: 649 900 304.

Lifeguards

To support the use of the beaches the lifeguard service began at the weekend, Sat 6th June, which is earlier than normal. It will be resumed continuously from Saturday, 13th June until mid-September.

The rescue team from AmbumarSYA will provide services on the 11 Oriolan beaches with lifeguards, emergency health technicians, boat skipper, rescuers and a coordinator. At peak times there will be 42 professionals working in addition to a rapid intervention vehicle (VIR), a motorcycle, three boats, an SVB ambulance and an SVA ambulance. These experts will attend to any incident that occurs in addition to informing and advising people of possible bathing risks, and this year, given the COVID19 pandemic, will collaborate to contribute to the safety and proper functioning of the Oriolan beaches within new guidelines such as social distancing and capacity levels. The service will be provided from 10am until 8pm.