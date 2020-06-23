Orihuela Council thanks the people

The local government of Orihuela has launched an institutional campaign to thank both the people and professionals from different sectors for their work, responsibility and effort during the current health crisis and Covid-19 pandemic.

Under the slogan “Thank you Orihuela”, the Oriolan City Council has publicly expressed its gratitude through a video that collects different images of the completely empty streets, beaches and districts of the municipal area during the weeks of confinement, as well as gestures from the neighbours in recognition of health personnel, and professionals from all sectors who have worked in adverse conditions during this health crisis. These images include people cheering and clapping from their balconies and rainbow drawings on houses, windows and pavements.

The Councillor for Communication, Rafael Almagro, said: “Oriolan society has demonstrated once again that it is an example of solidarity, commitment and strength. With the start of Phase 3, we began to reactivate our economy, our tourism and our businesses, and above all to recover the jobs lost during these months.”

To add to the praise, the balcony of the Oriolan City Council will display a banner with the message of thanks “#ThanksOrihuela, we made it together” and this will also be exhibited in Orihuela Costa translated into English and German.