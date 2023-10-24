Orihuela double murderer sentenced to 43 years



A man has been sentenced to 43 years in prison for the brutal double murder of an 80-year-old mother and her 50-year-old son in Orihuela last year.

The court found conclusive evidence that the elderly victim succumbed to a fatal blow to the head, she died after being hospitalised and under sedation for nearly two months. It is believed that the son was tragically incapacitated, unable to defend himself or his mother after being attacked with a hammer.

Despite the accused’s defence team claiming that he was unaware of his own actions due to a drug addiction, the presiding judge firmly stated that a cocaine dependency did not absolve him of being accountable for his actions.

Following a plea of not guilty at the hearing, the jury deliberated for over four hours before reaching their verdict.

Prosecutors, along with the private prosecution lawyer, Irene Gasch, pressed for a total of 43 years in sentencing, apportioned as 20 years for the murder of the son and 23 years for the murder of the mother.

Expert opinions underscored that despite the presence of cocaine in the perpetrator’s system, no signs of mental disorder were evident. He remained aware of his actions, leaving no doubt about his understanding and culpability.

While the mother valiantly fought for survival for nearly two months, her 50-year-old son tragically succumbed almost instantly to the ferocious hammer blow, resulting in nine severe fractures to his skull.

The community remains shaken by this heinous crime, with the sentencing serving as a sombre reminder of the importance of justice for victims and their grieving families. The court’s decision aims to provide some semblance of closure in the wake of this devastating loss.