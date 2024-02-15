Orihuela expands the mobile eco park



The Orihuela City Council has expanded the schedule and coverage areas of the mobile ecopark, adding new districts to its service. Until December 28th, the ecopark will visit all Orihuela districts on a rotating basis every Saturday.

Rocío Ortuño, Councilor for Street Cleaning and MSW, announced the updated schedule, including new districts such as San Bartolomé, La Aparecida, La Murada, Hurchillo, and Entrenaranjos. Additionally, the ecopark will continue its service in previously covered locations.

For Orihuela Costa, the ecopark will be stationed every Saturday near the Playa Flamenca market and every Thursday next to the Aguamarina-Campoamor market, with alternate Wednesdays at the La Fuente Shopping Center. In the central area of Orihuela, it will be available every Tuesday near the Marqués de Molins market. Residents are also allowed to use any ecopark location convenient for them.

Ortuño emphasized that waste not suitable for regular containers, such as furniture, mattresses, and hazardous materials, must be brought to the ecopark. Plans for two permanent eco-parks, one in the city and one on the coast, aim to prevent illegal waste dumping.

The City Council announced in September the allocation of land for these eco-parks, one in the Puente Alto industrial estate and another on the coast in the Lomas de Cabo Roig EQ1 Sector. However, their inclusion in the Vega Baja Sostenible Consortium’s budget will happen after the land transfer and construction commence.