Orihuela focuses on golf tourism

The Councillor for Tourism, Mariola Rocamora, has presented a promotional campaign at a national level to promote golf across the municipality of Orihuela, which has five golf courses and ninety holes.

The campaign, which is entitled “Orihuela Golf Experience, Health Guarantee”, will appear on radio, television and in national and regional press during the months of June, July and August. It will also run on digital portals specialising in golf.

Councillor Rocamora said: “We consider that the Vega Baja is the nucleus of the golf offer in the Alicante province, since Orihuela has five golf courses: Vistabella Golf, Villamartin Golf Club, Las Ramblas Golf Club, Las Colinas Golf & Country Club and the Real Campoamor Resort Golf Club. ”

The campaign, which has two versions for broadcast, can be viewed through the Orihuela Turística YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/Orihuelaturistica and in it the five golf courses are differentiated through the technical characteristics of each while at the beginning the general Orihuela location is highlighted combining active tourism, monuments and beaches.

The video has been made with a drone during the months of confinement due to the Covid-19 health crisis, and as the councillor explained “thanks to this promotional campaign we want to promote this tourist product in open spaces that Orihuela has, and I want invite everyone to play or start in this sport”.

Coastal Immigration Office reopens

Mariola Rocamora has also confirmed the reopening to the public of the Immigration Office located in Orihuela Costa. This office has been providing telephone support since the state of alarm was declared due to the pandemic. However, from Wednesday, 1st July, this municipal service will be restored to its usual hours and by appointment by calling: 966 760 000.