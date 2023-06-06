Orihuela June tours



The Department of Tourism has created a programme of guided tours for the month of June. The Councillor for Tourism, María García, highlighted a route that will take place on Wednesday, 21st June 21, at 7:00pm through the “Symbols of Orihuela” with a stop at the facade of the church of Santiago, where, every time the summer solstice occurs, a sunbeam illuminates an owl carved in stone.

On Saturday 10th June, at 10 am, there will be a route through the convents of the city and on Sunday 11th June “History and curiosities of Holy Week” is scheduled to take place. During the walk, participants will visit the Loreto chapel, the place of origin of this tradition, and the Holy Week Museum, where most of the steps that go out in procession remain.

“We will be able to learn about the artistic details and the curiosities of the brotherhoods”, said the councillor, who explained that “during Easter, this route is difficult to do because many of the steps are outside the museum”. In addition, she has considered that “it is important to value this festival, declared of International Tourist Interest, not only during Lent and Easter.”

On Saturday 17th June, there will be a guided tour of the Santo Domingo school and the S.I. Cathedral from 10am and, at 6:30pm, another around the figure of Miguel Hernández, that will start in his House-Museum. On Sunday, 18th June, at 10am, there will be a guided tour in Punta de la Glea and on Sunday, 25th June, at the same time, in the coves of Orihuela. “With the arrival of good weather, we have transferred some of the activities to the coast, in order to learn more about its natural environment and its contribution to the landscape of the municipality,” said García.

The tourist routes are free, although it is necessary to reserve a place at: www.orihuelaturistica.es