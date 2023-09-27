Orihuela, new investments in Urban Solid Waste

The Department of Urban Solid Waste and Street Cleaning in the Orihuela City Council will allocate 2,555,000 euros of an extraordinary credit from liquid treasury remnants for the renewal and improvement of the service. This represents the largest investment made in this area since direct management was agreed in 2012. This amount will be submitted for an opinion next Monday in the Information Commission and will be put up for debate and vote at the next Ordinary Plenary Session on September 28. The councilor of the area, Rocío Ortuño, asks for unanimous votes from all political groups.

Ortuño explained that we have been suffering from a significant lack of machinery, containers and personnel for eleven years. “Orihuela Clean is the commitment of this government team. We have already brought almost 7 million credit modifications to the plenary sessions of July and August to meet the payment of the Consortium, unpaid invoices, provision for expenses until the end of the year, among others,” explained Ortuño.

This means putting in order the obligations assigned to the area. “We are talking about a necessary investment demanded by the residents of Orihuela and, especially, by the workers in the area who are going to improve their quality and safety in the development of their work.” Ortuño has also pointed out the improvement that it will mean in the environmental area because it is a financially sustainable investment.

The mayor has announced that 6 collection trucks will be acquired , adding to the 19 that currently exist; In addition, 6 3,500 kg open box dump trucks needed for the review and collection of belongings that is so requested, especially on the coast. The department estimates that with this tender, close to 2,000 side and rear loading containers can be purchased, for which 800,000 euros will be allocated. “In this way we renew half of the census since we currently have 3,800 containers, which will mean an important reinforcement in the coastal area and in selective collection at origin.”

On the other hand, the council has announced the acquisition of a hydro cleaner since the one currently providing the service, especially in the urban area, dates back to 1998 and is at the end of its useful life. 80,000 euros will be allocated to this item.

Ortuño has confirmed that 55,000 euros will be for new electric blowers in addition to those in use. The investment announced next to the Coastal Work Center is included in the Local Waste Plan that “we will soon take to Plenary Session. Orihuela needs quality service. “We are looking for the best formula and this is a great step to achieve it.”

Finally, he thanked the economic area and the Municipal Intervention for the work carried out during these months to be able to bring this matter to Plenary and the workers for the service that “are so patiently enduring so that they are provided with the best elements to carry out their work.”