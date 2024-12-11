Orihuela presents its Christmas programme



The Orihuela City Council has presented its Christmas programme full of activities for all ages during the festive season. These are different events to celebrate the upcoming holidays and are organised by the different councillors, including: Festivities, Tourism, Culture, Commerce, Youth, Social Welfare, Sports, and Rural Development, as well as Orihuela Cultural.

The activities that make up this programme can be through the link referred to at www.orihuela.es/navidad2024, on the City Council’s social networks, through the QR codes on the posters, as well as in the leaflets that will be distributed in the coming days.

This year’s Christmas campaign has the motto “Orihuela, the star that unites us”, in reference to the stars that decorate the doors of the Orihuela Cathedral and are the focal image of the campaign. In this way, the Christmas campaign seeks to unite all the people of Orihuela during these holidays and under the same star, encouraging them to enjoy and participate in the activities planned by the Orihuela City Council.

The Solidarity Market will be held on the 13th, 14th and 15th of December in the Glorieta Gabriel Miró.

Santa Claus’s Village will also be found on the coast for the first time and the man himself will arrive with his traditional parade in Orihuela Costa on 20th December at 6pm and in the centre of Orihuela on 23rd December at 7pm

In addition, the Municipal Nativity Scene will also be open to the public, located again in the Plaza Teniente Linares, as well as in Orihuela Costa, in the Town Hall Offices.

On January 5th in the afternoon, it will be the turn of the parades that will begin at 5pm on the coast and at 6:30pm in the centre of Orihuela.

The Youth Department is betting on a symphonic concert with the Varry Brava group, which will be held on 13th December 13 at the Teatro Circo, while for the youngest, a series of activities related to magic, video games, gymkhanas and music have been prepared.

Similarly, the Culture Department will present the concert with ACAMDO, entitled “Los pastores de Belén” (The Shepherds of Bethlehem) which will be held at the Teatro Circo Atanasio Die on December 27, while on the other hand, DACAPO will offer two concerts, both in the centre of Orihuela and on the coast, on 21st and 25th December respectively.

From the Sports Department, January starts with the celebration of a new edition of JUVE, on 2, 3 and 4 January, both in the centre of Orihuela and on the coast.