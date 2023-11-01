Orihuela seeks provincial funding for crucial Costa improvements



In a bid to address long-standing infrastructure issues, Orihuela Council has unveiled plans to secure funding for three vital projects, totalling an estimated 3 million euros. While this is undoubtedly a substantial investment, it is important to note that the council is essentially urging the Provincial government to include these projects in the upcoming Infrastructure Investment and Financing Plan for 2024-2027.

The three focal projects are as follows: the resurfacing of roads in Orihuela Costa, the renewal of city centre and district roads, and the construction of a versatile centre in the village of La Matanza, a hamlet with fewer than 1000 residents.

It is worth pointing out that Orihuela Costa, a coastal region plagued by deteriorating road conditions, is poised to receive only, and no more, than what it is legally entitled to. The council is bound by law to ensure the safety of these roads.

Víctor Valverde, the councillor for Infrastructure, stressed that the primary focus lies on the coast, with anticipated work slated for 2024. However, residents have heard similar pledges in the past.

During his address, Valverde pledged a total investment of 885,845 euros, with the Provincial Council contributing 398,630 euros and the Orihuela Council providing 487,214 euros. In contrast, the allocation for road repairs in the city center and districts is notably higher, totalling 1,083,225 euros.

The forthcoming “Construction of the multipurpose centre in the neighbourhood of Las Siete Casas de La Matanza” is projected to have a budget of 749,999 euros.

Expressing gratitude for the funding directed towards the coast, councillor Manuel Mestre remarked, “We are aware of the deficiencies on the coast, and we are progressively addressing these issues.” He acknowledged, however, that budget constraints continue to pose challenges.

Mestre refrained from addressing the prioritisation of a village with fewer than 1000 residents, which is set to receive a multipurpose centre valued at 750,000 euros before Orihuela Costa. The latter, with a population of 30,000, has grappled with a prolonged absence of fundamental public services.

He did, however, emphasise the patience exhibited by residents and expressed optimism for the future, stating, “I hope this optimism will soon be reflected in budgets, where promises can truly be realised.”