Orihuela Tourism Department introduces WhatsApp number



In a bid to enhance accessibility and communication with local residents, the Orihuela Tourism Department has rolled out its WhatsApp channel. This innovative initiative aims to deliver timely tourist information directly to the fingertips of Orihuela’s citizens in a convenient and efficient manner.

Through this newly established channel, residents of Orihuela will now have the opportunity to stay updated on the latest news regarding activities organised by the Tourism Department, alongside receiving pertinent information about city events and tourist programs, all directly on their mobile devices.

The decision to launch the WhatsApp channel stems from a commitment to inclusivity, ensuring that individuals who may not engage with traditional social media platforms can still access vital information.

Gonzalo Montoya, Councillor for Tourism, emphasised this point, stating: “We want to ensure that all residents of Orihuela have access to information about our tourist activities.”

This latest communication channel supplements the existing array of channels utilised by the council, including official profiles on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram, which serve as platforms for disseminating Orihuela’s tourism updates.

To join the Orihuela Tourism Department’s WhatsApp channel, interested parties can simply follow the link provided.

The councillor expressed the city’s overarching goal, stating, “Our aim is to facilitate access to tourist information in Orihuela and ensure that everyone can enjoy what our city has to offer.”

The Department of Tourism remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering transparent and accessible communication with residents, utilising all available tools to keep citizens informed about tourist activities and events within Orihuela.