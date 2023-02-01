Orihuela truck driver robbed at knifepoint



National Police officers have arrested two people, a man and a woman, in Orihuela, for allegedly assaulting the driver of a truck with knives and stealing the money he was carrying for his job.

The victim went to the Police Station in Orihuela, and explained that he had been driving his truck to pick up citrus fruits as part of his job. He was near Hurchillo when a car pulled up behind him and began to flash its lights. He ignored it but the vehicle continued to behave abnormally until, at a roundabout, it moved in front of the truck, blocking its path.

A man and a woman got out of the car and took two knives out of the boot and approached the cab of the truck. They opened the doors and threatened and intimidated the victim until he handed over an envelope with more than 3,000 euros inside, the money to pay for the fruit he was going to pick up.

The victim recognised one of the attackers as someone who had previously worked in the same company. The police quickly began to investigate and managed to fully identify the two alleged attackers. They were arrested a few days later and charged with the crime of robbery with violence. The detainees are of Moroccan nationality, aged 52 and 30 years old.