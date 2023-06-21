Orihuela’s new mayor officially appointed



Pepe Vegara Durá (PP) has been appointed, by an absolute majority, as the new mayor of Orihuela at the investiture session held on Saturday (17th June). Other members of the Popular Party have already taken office as councilors: Agustina Rodríguez, Víctor Valverde, Matías Ruiz, Rocío Ortuño, Mónica Pastor, Vicente Pina, Víctor Sigüenza, Noelia Grao and Irene Celdrán.

Pepe Vegara said during his speech that although he never thought of entering politics, there have been countless occasions in which he has responded to the call and has placed himself at the service of Orihuela and everyone who has needed him so that “my city was a little better, a little kinder, a little more humane. Today I receive the greatest honour that I could ever imagine. Occupying the space that I occupy today fills me with a pride that already forces me from today not to allow myself a minute of rest in the fight for that Orihuela of which we all dream: a better Orihuela, a fairer, more livable, more accessible, an Orihuela that regains prominence and importance, an Orihuela that once again becomes a social, cultural and economic benchmark in the Valencian Community and throughout the Spanish Levant. An Orihuela that captains a region from which we promote a future that we have the obligation to defend among each and every one of us who are here this morning”.

“That’s why I said yes, out of responsibility, out of respect for myself, out of love for Orihuela and to calm that feeling of lack of value that, without a doubt, would have seized me if I had not answered the call.”

The Mayor recognises that the work is going to be hard, and claimed that ‘no one who is not willing to give everything every day will be able to be part of the project that is starting today and in which anyone who “comes with the intention of adding, of putting their part to improve everyone, from being generous to naivety if necessary. My hand is already extended, because I am absolutely convinced that we can change the way of doing things. I am convinced that if those of us who are sitting in this plenary session today truly pursue the objectives that should really promote our presence here today, we will be able to improve not only Orihuela but also the concept that citizens have of the political class. I ask that respect, constructive dialogue, cordiality to the extent possible be established in this plenary room as a way of working’.