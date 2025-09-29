Our Story, Your Health: 25 Years of Medical Innovation at Quirónsalud Torrevieja Hospital



25th Anniversary Commemorative Mural – Quirónsalud Torrevieja Hospital

To mark its 25th anniversary, Quirónsalud Torrevieja Hospital has unveiled a commemorative mural that retraces, year by year, the key milestones that have shaped its history. Since its inauguration in 2000, the hospital has established itself as a benchmark in healthcare, grounded in medical excellence, clinical innovation, and personalised patient care. Under the motto “Our Story, Your Health”, the new mural – a visual timeline – offers patients, professionals, and visitors a look back at the defining moments of its leadership, development, and commitment to advanced, human-centred medicine.

25 Years Leading Change

The mural not only gathers together the most significant milestones since 2000, but also stands as a testimony to the pioneering spirit that has characterised Quirónsalud Torrevieja Hospital since its foundation. Over the past 25 years, the hospital has consistently been ahead of its time, becoming the first in Spain to implement medical techniques and approaches that transformed the way patients were treated.

Among these achievements are: the introduction in 2001 of HIPEC (Hyperthermic Intraperitoneal Chemotherapy) for peritoneal tumours; in 2004, the use of intraoperative radiotherapy with a mobile accelerator (MOBETRON) – the first hospital in Spain to adopt this technology; the launch in 2007 of the first Genetic Counselling Unit in the Valencian Community; and, in 2008, the arrival of the region’s first Da Vinci surgical robot. In 2009, the hospital carried out Spain’s first series of robotic surgeries for pancreatic cancer, and in 2010 it initiated an ambitious transcriptomics programme for personalised oncology care. More recently, in 2023, the hospital obtained Joint Commission International (JCI) accreditation, and in 2025 began applying artificial intelligence to clinical diagnostics through tools such as the Scribe system, now implemented across all Quirónsalud centres. These are just a few examples of the many milestones that have consolidated the hospital’s reputation as a benchmark in medical innovation, technical excellence, and patient-centred care.

Each of these milestones reflects a clear commitment to medical excellence, technology at the service of the patient, and a forward-looking approach to health based on anticipation and continuous improvement.

12 Specialists, 12 Stories that Marked a Turning Point

The mural features 12 QR codes linking to a series of short videos in which the very professionals who led these milestones explain their impact from a close and human perspective. Among them:

• Dr Antonio Brugarolas, Director of the Oncology Platform and Medical Oncology Specialist at Quirónsalud Torrevieja Hospital

• Dr José Farré, Specialist in General and Digestive Surgery, Oncological and Robotic Surgery at Quirónsalud Torrevieja Hospital

• Dr Rosa Mª Cañón, Head of Radiation Oncology at Quirónsalud Torrevieja Hospital

• Dr Pedro Bretcha, Head of General and Digestive Surgery, Oncological and Robotic Surgery at Quirónsalud Torrevieja Hospital

• Dr Ramón González, Specialist in Medical Oncology and Genetic Counselling at Quirónsalud Torrevieja Hospital

• Dr Vanesa Escudero, Specialist in Hospital Pharmacy and Pharmacokinetics at Quirónsalud Torrevieja Hospital

• Ismael Manso, International Territorial Director, Quirónsalud Levante and Canary Islands

• Dr Cristian García, Specialist in Neurosurgery at Quirónsalud Torrevieja Hospital

• Dr Manuel Papí, Head of ENT (Otolaryngology) at Quirónsalud Torrevieja Hospital

• Dr Erika Torres, Head of Neurology at Quirónsalud Torrevieja Hospital

• Dr Juan Carlos Ruíz, Head of Hospital Pharmacy at Quirónsalud Torrevieja Hospital

• Dr Juan Costell, Head of Emergency Medicine at Quirónsalud Torrevieja Hospital

Through these videos, visitors can gain first-hand insight into what it meant for each of them to introduce techniques that were little known within Spanish healthcare at the time, and how these decisions contributed to consolidating the hospital’s clinical excellence.

A Story that Continues: A Present with a Vision for the Future

The mural concludes with the most recent milestones, highlighting the integration of artificial intelligence into patient records, structured clinical pathways, and a bold Master Plan that will transform the hospital over the coming years. This plan includes expanding the ICU, operating theatres, outpatient clinics, and critical care areas, alongside the construction of a new Emergency Department building and a therapeutic procedures unit, among other initiatives.

In addition, Quirónsalud Torrevieja Hospital is reinforcing its commitment to sustainability through a progressive decarbonisation plan, while also promoting health initiatives such as a healthy eating programme for patients and staff.

An Anniversary to Celebrate All Year Long

This mural is part of a wide-ranging programme of commemorative activities marking the hospital’s 25th anniversary, combining scientific outreach, humanisation, the promotion of healthy habits, and meaningful engagement with both patients and professionals. Activities include:

• “Our Story, Your Health” podcast series, featuring interviews with doctors and patients

• The Dreams Campaign, an initiative collecting wishes and messages from oncology patients, their families, and staff

• Charity run in aid of patient associations in Torrevieja

• Discharges Exhibition, showcasing patients as the protagonists

• Meetings with patient associations across the hospital’s area of influence

• 3 October – HPV and Gynaecology Seminar

• 23 October – 25th Anniversary Institutional Event

• November – Neuroscience Seminar organised by the new comprehensive unit

Accessing All Content

Visitors to the hospital can view the timeline on the physical mural, scan the QR codes to watch the videos, and access all extended content on the anniversary website: