Overwhelming response to Torrevieja reporting app



In a remarkable turn of events, Torrevieja’s newly launched mobile app for reporting incidents related to Urban Cleaning, Waste Collection, and Public Road Maintenance has garnered a huge response in just under two weeks. The City Council has been inundated with more than a hundred complaints through the application.

María José Ruiz, Councillor of the Popular Party (PP), revealed that out of the total complaints received, 75 pertained to Acciona’s urban collection and cleaning services. Encouragingly, 61 of these have already been satisfactorily addressed. It is worth noting, however, that one complaint previously highlighted in the original app has been marked as closed by the system, but remains unresolved. A thorough follow-up on this specific issue is underway.

The Councillor added that a fraction of the communications related to other sectors like Parks and Gardens, which have promptly been redirected to the relevant departments. Additionally, some reports were of a more general nature, often revolving around long-standing concerns such as paving repairs. These matters fall under the purview of Orthem, a subsidiary of Hozono Global Group, who specialize in rectifying incidents on public roads.

Ruiz acknowledged that a few users encountered difficulties while trying to activate the application. To successfully access it, one must search for “cityintouch” as a single word. Initially, upon download and entry of login credentials, some users experienced a temporary blockage. However, the service promptly dispatches an email to the user’s provided address containing an unlock code. Following this step, the tool functions seamlessly.

The resounding success of the app underscores the community’s eagerness to engage with urban services and contribute to the betterment of Torrevieja’s public spaces. As the City Council continues to refine the platform, it is anticipated that this innovative tool will play an instrumental role in fostering a cleaner and more efficiently maintained urban environment.